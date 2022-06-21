40,000 books to be given away to Toledo families

MetroParks Toledo, Toledo Federation of Teachers and partners are working to give away the books as part "Reading Opens the World" campaign.

TOLEDO, Ohio — School is out, but education experts say it's important for kids to keep reading all summer long.

The Toledo Federation of Teachers is teaming up with MetroParks Toledo for a massive book giveaway. Forty-thousand books will be handed out on Saturday, June 25.

Volunteers are spending the week sorting all the books for early readers, through high school.

"We know that literacy is the foundation of future success and the best way to get that going is a jump start by giving kids books to take home," Kevin Dalton, President of the Toledo Federation of Teachers, said.

Summer is the perfect time to get kids reading those new books as many experts encourage families to incorporate some educational activities during the school break to prevent "summer slide." The expression refers to the decline in students' reading and academic skills over summer break.

Families can choose up to 10 books per child and teachers can take some for their classrooms.

"We're encouraging teachers to come out because we have several copies of one book title. That way teachers can take a set back for their classroom," Dalton said.

The giveaway is from 10am until 3pm, Saturday at the future Glass City Enrichment Center. That's at 815 Front Street, right next to Glass City Metropark in east Toledo.

