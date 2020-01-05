PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton had been preparing to reopen for the 2020 season on Saturday, May 2. The drive-through attraction has been closed since a fire hit their location late last November in which several animals perished.

Unfortunately, the reopening will have to wait a little longer.

On Friday afternoon, the park announced that following Gov. Mike DeWine's clarification of his 'Stay Safe Ohio' order, it will not be permitted to open yet.

"The interpretation of the Order is currently under question, and the Park wants to ensure they are following all of the guidelines set forth by Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine. The Park is currently working with State and Local Ottawa County Officials to clarify when the Park will be permitted to open," African Safari Wildlife Park wrote in a statement on its website.

African Safari Wildlife Park is expected to receive an update from the Ottawa County Health Department on its opening by early next week.

The Park is asking "its community members, friends, fans, and animal lovers around the Midwest to show their support for the Safari by purchasing a ticket through their online sale, hosted on their website. All proceeds from the promotion directly benefit the animals and their care."

All tickets purchased that were due to expire on June 30, 2020 are being extended to December 6, 2020. Once the Park is open and returns to Business-As-Usual, all purchasers of the May Reopening Sale tickets will receive two free cups of animal feed before entering the Drive-Thru Safari.

The attraction gives guests the opportunity to come face-to-snout with more than 400 animals along the way, including alpacas, llamas, bactrian camels, elk, bison and zebra.

Once the park reopens, giraffe and antelope will return to the drive-thru experience "once the weather permits."

