4-year-old girl becomes social media sensation for 'pandemic meltdown'

Blake McLennan's video is winning the hearts of millions around the world.

PHOENIX — Since March we’ve all been trying to hold it together through the coronavirus pandemic. But one 4-year-old girl, Blake McLennan, has become a social media sensation by summing up what most all of us have been feeling during these unprecedented times.

Cue the pandemic meltdown...

"Now everything in this world has to shut down and no one can go anywhere!"

From Facebook, to Instagram and Twitter, Blake’s rant quickly took over social media.

"I was upset and mad and sad because everything was shut down," Blake tells 3News.

The video quickly brought smiles to millions around the world.

"I think it’s just the pressure for everybody," her dad, Ben, said. "Blake spoke words of what we’re all feeling right now."

Watch Blake's full video below:

“Everything is SHUT DOWN” | A Four Year Old’s Perspective of Social Distancing & #Covid_19Quarantine So we talked to the kids tonight about what’s happening in the world. #BlakeHaven had quite the reaction! 😭Watch to the end. It ends on a positive note. 👧🏽 #StayHome #quarantine #covid_19 #coronavirus . . . . . We are excited how Blake is encouraging us all. We are happy to connect with everyone reaching out. It’s taking us a bit to get to each message. For any use requests contact licensing@storyful.com Posted by Ben McLennan on Monday, March 23, 2020

But it’s the story behind that smile that really lights up a room.

"We felt like we were supposed to open up our hearts to adoption, and at the time it was 14,000 kids in Arizona foster care where we live. So we opened our home to be foster parents, not necessarily to grow our family."

After eight years of infertility, the family got their fairytale ending when they adopted six beautiful kids.

"We’ve had an outpouring of support we just ask people to pay it forward by helping foster care homes," Ben said.

So, the next time you see those viral tears come across your timeline…know that there’s an even more powerful message behind them.

"We always knew she was special," Ben said. "Her story goes way back this is just part of it."