OHIO, USA — It's been more than a month since we've all been staying at home, and many parents are probably starting to grow a little frustrated.

If your kids are bouncing off the walls, don't worry you're not alone. A lot of what we're seeing on social media isn't exactly what's been going on inside our homes over the past month.

Between being a teacher, being a parent and still going to work, experts want you to know it's okay if things get a little out of control at home sometimes.

"Just take a deep breath, just breathe. And also it's okay to feel frustrated, because this is really hard," said Dr. Patrice Harris, President American Medical Association.

Harris is a child psychiatrist and knows talking to children about this pandemic might sound difficult. Instead of panicking, simply let your conversations center around the questions your children ask.

"So if they ask what's going on, I'd say well there's a medical problem, there's a health problem and it's making some people sick, not everyone sick, but in order to make sure we all stay healthy, we are staying home," said Harris.

Try and do a few creative activities to keep them engaged, but don't take on more than you can handle.

And even though you might not be teacher of the year, your kids are learning while in quarantine and will be able to look back on this time as a part of history.

