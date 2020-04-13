TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the start of another week of staying at home with your family.

It is taking a toll on your kids?

UNICEF, an organization that has worked for 70 years to improve the lives of children and their families, is offering important advice.

UNICEF knows that the coronavirus has upended family life all over the world and wants to help. Kids can't be around their friends at school or their teachers, so it's a lot to deal with.

UNICEF teamed up with the Parenting for Lifelong Health initiative to give parents and caregivers some tips to get by until "normal" returns.

UNICEF said you need to set aside time to spend with each child. It can be just 20 minutes or longer and even try it at the same time each day so your kids look forward to it.

Next, ask your kids what they would like to do when you set aside that time. If they get to choose the activity, UNICEF said it builds self confidence.

Here are some examples of what you can do:

You can read a book with them.

Make drawings with crayons or pencils.

Complete chores together like cleaning or cooking.

You can also help them with their school work.

UNICEF

For teenagers, talking to them about things they like is recommended, whether it is sports, music, celebrities, or friends or cooking a favorite meal together. It's important to stay to connected to teens at home.

They also need to be able to communicate with their friends, so help them connect through social media and other safe distancing ways.

UNICEF also urges parents to keep it positive.

It can be hard to do if kids or teens are acting up while stuck at home.

But UNICEF said kids are much more likely to do what parents and caregivers ask if they're given positive instructions with praises for what they do right.

UNICEF warns that shouting at your child will just make you and them more stressed and even more angry.

And make sure you praise them when they are behaving well.

