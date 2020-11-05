TOLEDO, Ohio — Karla Duarte is 16 years old from New York and a coronavirus survivor.

She's also one of the few kids in the U.S. to get severe complications.

"I would never picture me having to be intubated and being in the hospital," Duarte said.

Doctors told Karla's mom that an ECMO machine was the only one treatment left to help her.

It pumps and oxygenated the patient's blood outside the body, and it worked.

Karla spent seven days on ECMO and five more on a ventilator, but she got better and went home.

The National Institutes of Health has started a new study to learn more about how the coronavirus affects our kids.

Dr. Tina Hartert of Vanderbilt School of Medicine will lead the study, which will monitor nearly 2,000 thousand children and their families from 11 cities for six months.

The study will try to determine what percentage of kids who get the virus will develop symptoms.

Before sending kids back to school in the fall or even to summer camp, Dr. Hartert thinks more data should be collected on how kids are affected.

"I think it's really risky to base decisions about this based on the fact that children get less sick from this virus, because that does not equal children being less likely to transmit the virus," Dr. Hartert said.

The CDC is paying for a separate study at Boston Children's Hospital to find the risk factors on why KIDS get sick with COVID-19.

"There's a spectrum in a handful of children, and it's scattered reports. What they're seeing is cardiac dysfunction, so that their hearts not working as well as it should. And abdominal pain is often part of the presentation," said Dr. Adrianne Randolph, who is leading the Boston study.

The National Institutes of Health have started to enroll participants in their study.

NIH

Their study will also try to figure out if rates of coronavirus are different between children who have asthma or other allergic conditions and children who do not.

The NIH study will also try to determine whether the virus is transmitted to other family members and which ones in the family actually get it.