Fridays and weekends this time of year are usually busy for the Toledo Zoo, but it's still closed because of the coronavirus and stay-at-home order issued for Ohio.

RELATED: Ohio Coronavirus Update | DeWine extends stay-at-home order to May 1

Even so, your kids can still experience what the Zoo has to offer.

While the Zoo's gates are close, life goes on inside. There are still 10,000 animals to care for, and more ways for your kids to keep an eye on them and learn about them.

While they're not in their normal school setting, kids can still "go to school" at the Toledo Zoo from home.

The Zoo is hosting virtual classrooms through Zoom that you can sign your kids up for.

Zoo leaders will move throughout the grounds, going to different exhibits and seeing what the animals are up to.

They will also talk to zookeepers and even take questions from kids who are watching online.

It's a way to supplement science classes that just aren't the same since kids are learning from home.

"We see this as a great time to show what's going on," said Kim Haddix of the Toledo Zoo. "People don't really think about it and to show some behind-the-scenes things that we don't normally get the chance to show people. So it actually has kind of been a little blessing in disguise for us."

Zoo members will pay $3 per kid for class each week, and non-members will pay $5. Check out the schedule here.

There are also many other things offered on the Zoo's website that are free.

RELATED: How your kids can still experience Toledo Zoo without actually being there

RELATED: Ohio parks remain open for now with new state order