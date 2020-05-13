OREGON, Ohio — We have missed a lot during the coronavirus shutdown, but there's one thing parents have to get back on the schedule: your child's check-up with their pediatrician.

If their well check appointment got cancelled when everything shut down in March, it's time to get one scheduled with the economy getting back on track.

Kehinde Obeto is a pediatrician with Mercy Health's Navarre Pediatrics, and she says many parents didn't get their kids in to their appointments because they were worried about coronavirus and decided it was safer to stay home.

Now that conditions have improved, Obeto says it's important to get your children back in to see the doctor, even if they're healthy.

"The concern is that if they do miss the immunizations, they could get exposed to the disease later. So right now, [parents] are worried about COVID-19. In a few years, we could be worried about another disease that could have been prevented by them getting their shots," said Obeto.

Mercy's pediatricians offices are reaching out to families who have missed their kids' appointments.

Dr. Obeto says parents can be proactive and make calls themselves to make sure appointments get rescheduled.

While there are lingering worries about the coronavirus and many people are still choosing to stay home, Mercy is taking precautions to put parents at ease.

"What we're trying to do is schedule the well child checks in the mornings and then maybe the sick in the afternoons, and we are actually giving more time in between visits, so we actually get to clean before the next patient comes in and we try not to let them sit in the waiting room. They come in and we put them straight into the room," said Obeto.

If any of your family members are feeling sick, be sure to leave them home while you bring your child in for their well check.