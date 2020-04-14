TOLEDO, Ohio — Dealing with the stay at home order and fears of the coronavirus are enough to worry about. But what if you're pregnant?

There are dozens, if not more, women in our area who are close to giving birth.

That has to be a little scary, with so many coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals.

Tassia Oliphant of Texas is due in mid-April. She and her husband changed their birth plan.

They're avoiding hospitals and their fourth child will be born at home.

"We live close to our hospital in case I need a transfer. So, it just feels like at the moment, our home is safer," Tassia said.

Tassia is healthy but there isn't much data right now on infants born to mothers with coronavirus.

But three reports in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggest that vertical transmission or the spread of infectious diseases like coronavirus from mother to child is unlikely.

But it's not impossible.

And Dr. Sheila Chhutani, an obstetrician and gynecologist, says even if a mom has symptoms of the virus, or if she tests positive, the delivery won't be any different than if she wasn't sick.

"Her delivery is based on obstetrical considerations, as far as whether or not she has a vaginal delivery or a C-Section. And then we take precautions in order to protect the baby," Shuutani said.

Here is something else important: be focused on safety when you bring a newborn home.

Even if everyone is healthy, doctors say you should limit visitors since babies lack an immune system.

Wash your hands frequently.

And moms should wear a mask during breastfeeding.

Chhutani says it's actually okay for a mom to breastfeed, even if mom has the Coronavirus.

But check with your doctor first.

Locally, ProMedica is limiting visitors to one person for the pregnant woman. And they must stay in the mother's room the whole time.

Additionally, the hospital has designated Bay Park Hospital to accommodate any suspected or confirmed Coronavirus maternity patients.

