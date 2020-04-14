OHIO, USA — Are you up to the challenge? Ohio K-5 students are tasked with adding a pop of color to our lives as part of a new exercise called "CRAFTED."
In a challenge similar to what the show "CHOPPED" does with household cooking items, "CRAFTED" allows Ohioans to show off their ingenuity using supplies commonly found at home including:
- Paper
- Construction paper
- Magazines
- Scissors
- Paint
- Markers
- Crayons
- Pencils
- Pens
- Stamps and ink
- Stickers
- Glue/glue stick
- Tape
- Fabric
- Glitter
- Foil
- Food (dried pasta, dried beans, cereal, etc.)
- Nature items (rocks, sticks, pine cones, etc.)
- String or yarn
- Office supplies (paper clips, staples, rubber bands, post-its)
- Q-tips
- Cotton balls
- Pipe cleaners
- Food containers
- Any other household craft items you may have
Crafters are also encouraged to use an out-of-the-ordinary “bonus item” they find – like a broken picture frame, empty jar, old coffee canister, drink holder, coaster, vase, etc.
Gov. Mike DeWine encouraged students to take part during his Tuesday press conference as state schools continue to practice remote learning.
To enter, just post a picture of your masterpiece in the comments to this post on on the Ohio State Fair Facebook page.
Ohio State Fair leaders will randomly select 10 winners to get a free VIP family four pack to attend the next Ohio State Fair, including parking, four admission passes and round-trip SkyGlider passes.
All participants are invited to bring their craft along with them when they come to the Ohio State Fair so it can be displayed alongside the other art exhibits in Kasich Hall.
Learn more about youth arts at the Ohio State Fair, including the numerous competitions available to celebrate budding artists, by clicking here.
Winners will be drawn after June 1, 2020.
