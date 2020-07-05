TOLEDO, Ohio — Crime is likely down in many places and so are traffic volumes.

But as life slows down due to the coronavirus, don't assume injuries to kids are dropping too.

One of the leading safety consultants in our area is Safe Kids Greater Toledo.

Their workers are also working from home but are not taking any days off from children's safety.

They have a warning for parents and guardians to not take eyes off the kids, even from the comfort of home.

With so many activities cancelled because of the virus, women are still having babies and they need to safely get them home from the hospital or their other kids to where they need to go.

Safe Kids Greater Toledo is known for their car seat safety checks, but they haven't been able to do them in person for several weeks now.

But they're using FaceTime and other technology to keep families safe.

"I did one for a new dad and didn't even see his face but I got to see his car seat and the back seat of his car and we got through it okay," said Gina Veres, a supervisor of Injury Prevention and Community Outreach for Safe Kids.

Veres said even though we are staying at home so much more, injuries to kids are still happening.

WTOL

She's worried parents aren't taking their kids to the emergency room, because they're worried about exposing them to the coronavirus.

If you can treat them at home, go ahead but if it seems serious, call 9-1-1 or get them to the ER.

"A lot of children falling and they might get burned on the stove or getting into some of those poisons, household cleaning items, things like that. And so now is the time to really make sure your house is child proofed," Veres said.

She wants parents to especially keep medications out of reach or locked up.

Household cleaners need to stay in their original containers and also out of reach.

RELATED: Kids speak out about coronavirus

RELATED: Ohio domestic violence shelters to receive state funds