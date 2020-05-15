TOLEDO, Ohio — A local pediatrician is warning a serious disease in children is coming to the area and wants kids to wear masks when they are outside of the home.

Concerns about a mysterious illness similar to Kawasaki disease, are growing.

More than 180 cases of it reported in 17 states and the nation's capitol and primarily in New York.

It's called Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, thought to be related to the coronavirus.

Three children have died.

Dr. Kehinde Obeto is a Mercy pediatrician at Navarre Pediatrics in Oregon.

She is now looking out for the disease.

She hasn't heard of a confirmed case yet here but said she's sure it's in the area. In the least, she says, it's coming.

"Most times the Kawasaki-like illness, they will have a high fever, a rash, they might have something similar to pink eye but no discharge from the eye. And they might have a tummy ache and then down the road they might start having problems with their heart and their blood systems," Obeto said.

Obeto said it's now time more than ever, for kids to be wearing masks when they go out.

Even to doctor's visits.

She said it's nothing to be intimidated by.

"Most times we have kid friendly masks or pediatric masks and most kids actually love to wear masks. To them it's a game. So they actually don't mind. I mean babies, they can't wear masks, which is fine, but I think wearing a mask keeps them safe and keeps other people safe as well," she said.

You can also think about it this way: If you are at a newly reopened store, maybe in the the section with your kids, you don't know who was just in the place you or your kids are now in.

If that person or child wasn't wearing a mask and was sick, you could be putting your family at risk.

