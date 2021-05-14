LIST | From science to soccer, check out some cool summer kids camps in northwest Ohio

Here is a list of summer camps going on in the upcoming months in and around the greater Toledo area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer is around the corner and we are excited for all the camps that are available throughout the season. Whether sports or science is the preference there is sure to be a camp for your kiddos. Here is a list of all the summer camps and dates for this season. If you run a camp and want it listed, text your information to 419-248-1100.

Believe Center

The Believe Center will be hosting summer camps for ages 8-14. All camps have a registration fee of $25 and will be collected at the Teen Forum event on June 3rd and the Annual Carnival event June 3-6. To learn more or to register visit the website or attend the camp fair on May 14 from 5-6 p.m.

Sports Camps

Baseball/Softball Camp at Danny Thomas - June 7-11, 2021

Basketball Camp at Believe Center - June 14-18, 2021

Tennis Camp at Jermin Park - June 21-24

Boxing Camp at Believe Center - June 28-July 2

Flag Football at Danny Thomas - July 5-8

Soccer Camp at Danny Thomas - July 26-29

Non-sports

Garden Camp (Morning and afternoon Session) - June 7-10

Dance Camp (Morning and afternoon Session) - June 14- 17

Art Camp (Morning and afternoon Session) - June 21-24

STEM Camp (Morning and afternoon Session) July 5-9 Fishing Camp (Session I) - June 28-July 1

DJ Camp (Session I) - July 12-15

Fishing Camp ( Session II) - July 19-23

DJ Camp (Session II) - Aug 2-5

Camp Fire Sandusky County

Camp Fire Sandusky County, located 3 miles from Downtown Fremont is hosting summer camps for all youth under 14; you don’t have to be a member to attend. All camps cost $160 per child per week. For more information or to register visit Camp Fire Sandusky County website here.

Traditional Camp 1 - June 14-18

Super Hero Camp - June 21-25

Spark Discovery Lab powered by NASA - June 28-July 2

Art Camp, *T-F - July 6-9 *

Adventure Camp - July 12-16

Traditional Camp - July 19-23

Animal Planet Camp, *M-R - July 26-29*

Traditional Camp Yukita Retro Camp - Aug 2-6

Top Chef Cooking Camp - Aug 9-13

Camp Mess-A-Lot - Aug 16-20

Wizard Camp, K-6 - Aug 23-27

Imagination Station

From coding to some seriously messy science the Imagination Station is hosting camps for ages 6-13. On-site camp programs are $200 for members and $225 for non-members. Campers receive daily instruction from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., 2 snacks daily, extended day available from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at no additional cost, take-home activities and daily newsletter, and complimentary admission for immediate family on the last day of camp from 3-5 p.m. You can register online here.

microMOLECULES – Ages 6-8

Super Splatter Science – Sold Out

Camper’s Guide to the Galaxy - June 28-July 2; July 5-9; July 12-16

Blast off to space as campers travel the galaxy! Along the way, they will encounter a variety of challenges to solve in order to make a safe return to Earth - all while exploring rockets, rovers, stars, craters and comets.

Pirate-ology - July 19-23; July 26-30; August 2-6

Come aboard and explore the science that allowed pirates to sail the seven seas. Bravely seek the treasure of the old salty sea dog, Captain Gizmo, and experiment with code-breaking, ship design, weather and navigation.

MACROmolecules - Ages 9-13

Super Splatter Science 2.0 June 7-11; June 14-18; June 21-25

Campers will burst bubbles, experiment with eggs, create colorful messes and ignite eruptions. Come prepared to have a BLAST exploring the sticky, slimy and sloppy side of science!

Make. Code. Create. June 28-July 2; July 5-9; July 12-16

During a week full of fun, campers will discover circuitry, MAKE moving parts and CODE robots and Microbits. Then they will use everything they learned to create an exhibit prototype.

Design It! - July 19-23; July 26-30; August 2-6

Campers will put their engineering design skills to the test as they solve a series of challenges. Save animals, design a variety of vehicles, find a safe way to land astronauts on a different planet, figure out how to survive on a deserted island, create a game and so much more!

Toledo Metroparks

The Toledo Metroparks offers a variety of camps from kayaking to outdoor exploring. Early Bird prices are valid until May 31st. To learn more about camps, discounts or to register visit the Toledo Metroparks Campsite here.

Outdoor Explorers Camp - June 7 - 11 [Waiting List], 21 - 25 [Waiting List], July 5 - 9 [Waiting List], July 19 - 23 [Waiting List], July 26 - 30 [Waiting List], August 2 - 6 [Waiting List]

Ages – 5-7

Through immersive nature walks, searches for critters, hands-on experiments, crafts, games, archery, and canoeing, campers will gain a greater appreciation for northwest Ohio habitats and learn fun exciting ways to be good stewards. Fee: $160 (Members $150), Reservations

Art of Nature Virtual Camp - June 28 - July 2

Ages 8-12

Campers will enjoy age-appropriate eco-friendly art activities exploring Metroparks habitats through upcycled crafts, journaling, painting, drawing, music, and more! All materials provided. Internet access required. $25, Reservations

Mountain Biking Camp - July 26 - 30 [Waiting List]

Ages 11-14

Mountain biking camp content is designed for the skills and abilities of those campers aged 11 to 14 and is not appropriate for younger children. Fee: $225 (Members $215), Reservations

Schedel Arboretum & Gardens

Science, art, and unique skills camps are being offered in the summer season of 2021 at Schedel Arboretum & Gardens in Elmore, OH. Students may only sign up for 1 week of camp. The limit is 20 students per session. To learn more about the camps or to register visit the website here.

Science Camp

4th & 5th grades - July 13th -16th

6th, 7th & 8th grades - June 15-18 & July 20-23

Art Camp - June 22-25

Unique Skills Camp - June 27 - 30

Sports Camps

Cedar Point Sports Center

Cedar Point Sports Center is offering 7 Summer Camps this year starting June 17th. Each camp is a 4-day camp, and a daily snack is included in the registration. All campers will receive a T-Shirt. The cost for all camps is $95 per person. To learn more or to register visit the Cedar Point Sports Center website here.

Climbing Camp - June 14 – June 17

1st - 6th grade

Ninja Warrior Camp - June 21 – June 24

Ages 8-12

Youth Summer Sports Camp - June 28 – July 1

1st-6th grades

Youth Basketball Camp - July 5 – July 8

1st-6th grades

Summer Kids Camp - July 19 – July 22

1st-6th grades

Youth Volleyball Camp - August 9 – August 12

1st-6th grades

St. Francis De Sales Knights

St. Francis de Sales School is hosting 11 athletic summer camps between 5 sports June - July. Camps are available to students entering 3rd through 9th grade with most camps being co-ed. The cost ranges from $10 - $100 per student. To learn more or to register visit the camp website here.

Baseball Camp – June 6– 9

Cost: $60 per player

Elite Basketball Camp - June 7 – 9

For those entering grades 7-9 (Co-Ed Camp)

Cost: $75

Youth Basketball Camp - June 14 – 16

For those entering grades 3-6 (Co-Ed Camp)

Cost: $55

Football Camps

Clinic of Champions Youth Camp - June 21 – 23

For those entering grades 3-9 (Boys)

Cost: $25

Big Man Camp - June 24

For those entering grades 3-9 (Boys)

Cost: $10

Friday Knight Lights - June 25

For those entering grades 6-8 (Boys)

Cost: Free

Monday Knight QB Camp - June 28

For those entering grades 3-9 (Boys)

Cost: $10

Golf Camp - June 14 – 17

For those entering grades 5-12 (Co-Ed Camp)

Cost: $100

Soccer Camps

Development Soccer Camp - June 14 – 17

For those entering grades 3-6 (Co-Ed Camp)

Cost: $85 per player

Elite Soccer Camp - June 22 – 25

For those entering grades 7-9 (Co-Ed Camp)

Cost: $100 per player

Futsal Skills Soccer Camp in partnership with Futsal Factory Academy - July 12 – 15

For those entering grades 3-9 (Co-Ed Camp)

Cost: $100 per player

Central Catholic

Central Catholic offers athletic summer camps for seven different sports serving students from Pre-K through incoming 9th graders. Prices range from $20 to $50. Camps take place at Central Catholic High School from June 8 through July 15. For more information or to register visit the website here.

Dance Camp

Pre-k - 3rd grade – June 7-9; $40

4th - 9th grade – June 7-9; $40

Soccer Camp

Girls 3rd - 9th grade – June 10th; $40

Boys 3rd – 9th grade –

Volleyball Camp

3rd – 9th grade – June 8-9; $40

Basketball Camp

Girls 3rd – 9th grade – June 21-23; $40

Boys 3rd – 6th grade – June 14-16; $20

Boys 7th – 9th grade – June 14-16; $20

Baseball Camp

3rd – 9th grade – June 7-9; $50

Football Camp

3rd – 6th grade – June 14-16; $20