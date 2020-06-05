TOLEDO, Ohio — Most people are taking things one day at a time right now but concerns are growing about long-term effects the coronavirus could have on children.

Parents are feeling stress in many forms but kids are as well.

Our sister station WBIR in Knoxville, Tennessee got some school kids together for an online conversation to hear how they are coping.

"I would just say overwhelmed," said Ariana McKenzie, a 6th grader.

"I've been feeling a little sad," said 11-year-old Kristen Ogle.

Xane Daugherty another 6th grader, said during the Zoom interview, "It's kind of scary because I have a sister and she has arthritis and there's a big chance if she gets it it could lead to worse stuff."

The kids also said they miss their grandparents, who they can't see because they don't want to get them sick.

The kids were also asked who was worried someone in the family might get sick.

They all raised their hands.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future or what's coming," said 13-year-old Mia Baylis.

Last week, Tiffany Pottkotter, a Psychiatric Nurse practitioner for ProMedica in Findlay, gave several pieces of advice on how parents can help their kids through the pandemic.

Tiffany Pottkotter, psychiatric nurse practitioner

One of the big ones was staying positive and keeping the negativity down.

"The good thing about kids is they're very adaptable and very resilient. So although they may not have those built in coping mechanisms or really figured out healthy coping mechanisms, they're able to fly by the seat of their pants a little better than adults can at this point," Pottkotter said.

That's something Ariana McKenzie seems to already know.

"I think that our main thing is that we just need to stay strong and brave and positive. And I think we all need to have a positive mindset and we're all going to get through this."

