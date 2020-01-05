TOLEDO, Ohio — As stay-at-home orders are slowly lifted, families may begin to feel a renewed sense of energy.

However, the transition into the next phase may prove difficult for some. A psychiatrist from ProMedica has important advice on how we can cope.

Psychiatric nurse practitioner Tiffany Pottkotter said it took a few weeks, but families eventually adjusted to the new routine; but things have started change.

"I did see a back slide as soon as they announced kids weren't going back to school. It seems to me that my patients were a little bit more stressed and anxious about that," Pottkotter said.

Pottkotter's calendar is completely full and she's getting a lot of new patients.

It's likely the same for psychiatrists all over our area.

Pottkotter said she thinks kids are handling changes pretty well, but parents are requesting video appointments to sort through the stress of paying bills and keeping the kids educated and entertained.

Now, there's a new challenge she's helping them deal with. Reopening the economy is a relief for some, but getting back to work and finding daycare for the kids, is causing stress and anxiety.

Families may be struggling to strike a balance between the pull to go out and live your life again and staying safe.

"My advice is always, 'Follow what the governor says and what the leaders say.' Because, I remind them that they are put into a position of power for a reason. They have a huge team of experts that study this stuff day by day," Pottkotter said.

She also said that it's too soon for kids to have play dates or get-togethers with friends.

Pottkotter said she knows that's hard, but suggests you just be there for the kids and keep spending time with them until they can safely venture out again.

