TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're a parent, you heard the news earlier this week that Governor Mike DeWine ordered Ohio schools to stay closed until at least May 1st.

So how can you keep the kids educated and entertained during this time?

Your kids' teachers are assigning work, and it's great that it can be done via email or online; but what if your kids get their work done too quickly and then have hours left in their day?

You might want to turn on PBS to get your family through.

PBS has really stepped up its broadcasts of coronavirus information and there are a ton of materials on the PBS website.

Like "PBS Kids Video" which is available on mobile and tablets, on-demand educational videos and a livestream of their KIDS 24/7 channel.

There's also the PBS Kids Games app, which you can download for offline play at any time.

The best part is, you don't have to have a subscription to use any of it.

PBS also says its website has information for parents on how to talk with children about coronavirus and managing their worries.

Another option is Khan Academy, which has several free resources for students, parents and teachers.

Khan Academy

Geared toward children from kindergarten to college, Khan Academy has free lessons in the major subjects like science and math.

Your kids will find quizzes and instructional videos, and they can even get immediate feedback.

A third educational option for kids is the Kennedy Space Center that has lots of resources on their website to spark the interest of space enthusiasts.

The space center also has live presentations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. for younger children and 1 p.m. for teenagers.

