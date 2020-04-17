TOLEDO, Ohio — Have you survived another week of having the kids at home 24/7?

It may be getting more difficult every day.

But there is something new for your kids to check out to keep them interested and engaged.

One national park is going above and beyond to help, even if we live nowhere near it.

The Toledo Zoo is maintaining a very active social media presence during these times to teach kids about animals while the zoo is closed.

Virtual tours of the animal exhibits are a big part of that, and you can do something similar with Yosemite National Park in California.

Even rangers at national parks have to shelter in place during the coronavirus, but two rangers at Yosemite are still educating kids.

Rangers Anastasia Roy and Adam Ramsey have come up with creative and fun ways to keep teaching kids about their park and the animals that thrive here.

It's like going to school at Yosemite and having fun, without having to be there.

They use a music stand as a tripod for their camera and a simple house lamp sitting on an office chair for the lighting.

Anastasia and Adam go live on Yosemite National Park's Facebook page every Thursday at 10:30 a.m to answer kids' questions and educate them about the park's wildlife.

Kids Ask Rangers: Episode Two, Things With Wings Kids Asked Rangers about things with wings Watch live next week! We want to know- what do you wonder about nature? Email us your question in your own voice or own handwriting. Send an audio clip or photo of your question to YOSE_Education@nps.gov Join us Thursday next week at 10:30 Pacific Time. #Yosemite #KidsAskRangers Posted by Yosemite National Park on Thursday, April 16, 2020

They say it's important to stay curious while kids can't be at school.

"The beauty about kids is their curiosity runs from the moment that they wake up until they fall asleep." said Anastasia.

"It's a great opportunity for kids to realize that nature isn't just in places like Yosemite National Park or other, you know, famous wild places. It's right there in their neighborhoods, it's right there out their window," Adam added.

If your kids in Northwest Ohio or southeast Michigan want to learn all of this about Yosemite, don't miss this opportunity!

You don't have to wait for their Facebook lives on Thursday mornings, because there are all kinds of videos kids can watch and learn from any time of the day if you connect your kids to the Yosemite Facebook page.