TOLEDO, Ohio — People are heading back to stores and will finally be leaving their homes more; but that could have an effect on the family pet.

Pets have been loving life since their owners have been forced to stay at home. There are more walks to the park and more time with the kids.

As more of the economy starts opening up, and maybe even summer plans come into view, it could be a tough time for the family pet.

They are used to getting the most attention they've maybe ever had, but things are about to change.

As we have a schedule change coming, so do our pets.

"Your dog is going to freak out and the separation anxiety cases, I'm confident, are going to sky rocket," said Kim Steffes of Kim's K9 Training in Kentwood, Michigan, near Grand Rapids.

She's urging pet owners to take time and prepare their best friends for what is ahead.

Kim says the most important thing is to start creating scenarios of their normal lives.

For example, if you work eight hours a day and your dog is in its crate or confined for that long, don't wait until the day you are back to work to get in that flow again.

"Just before school starts, parents start a couple weeks beforehand putting the kids to bed a little bit earlier. They kind of get back into that routine so it's not a shock when school actually starts and they have to get up early and go to bed early. That's what people should be doing for their dogs," Steffes said.

While it might be very hard to do, Steffes says family members shouldn't give their pets too much love and attention, as that could also create anxiety when you're not at home as much.

She says you should help them grow confidence in their ability to be alone.

Laura Simmons-Wark from Humane Ohio added these suggestions: try leaving your pet for a few hours every day to get them used to getting back into the swing of things; leave interactive toys for them to keep them busy when you leave home; and leave a television or radio on for dogs and cats during the day to help comfort them.