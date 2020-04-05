TOLEDO, Ohio — Families across the country have been staying home in an an effort to stay safe during the current pandemic, but larger families have their hands a bit more full as they try to find a sense of normalcy.

The O'Learys are a family of nine. They live in a suburb of Knoxville, Tennessee and say they've learned something every day about family, faith and staying safe together.

Like many of families here in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, they've taken the time to document each day and many of the important moments.

There have been some disappointments.

"Not being able to finish my freshman year of college but also being able to spend time with my family," said their daughter.

However, they shared many uplifting moments as well.

"An opportunity to reconnect with the lord and your spouse and kids," the dad said.

They also climbed trees and shared fun times with food.

"Sitting around the dinner table tonight as a family is a memory I will keep forever," said mom, Kristie O'Leary.

WBIR

Days 41 to 45 for the O'Learys came with news of virtual graduation.

The kids helped with projects around the house and played basketball games in the rain. They had adventures in their backyard, and day 46 brought a little time around the campfire.

So what did the kids all remember the most? Those answers were playing basketball and spending time with the family.

The O'Learys have described this time in quarantine in words many people of us would probably use: refreshing, enjoyable and grateful that they got to safely do all these things together.

RELATED: How to help kids cope with coronavirus cancelling sporting events, activities

RELATED: ProMedica psychiatric nurse practitoner provides tips for families as they navigate changes brought on by COVID-19

RELATED: New book explains coronavirus to children