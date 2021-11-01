Family Focus: How to beat the winter blues

Darker days are upon us. Mental health experts provide ways to keep spirits high.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gray skies, early sunsets and pretty soon, snow. It puts you in a "mood."

"I normally feel more tired and a little less energized and happy," says Lexie O'Connell, who was out shopping in Perrysburg.

The gray lid that sets over the Midwest for about five months is enough to make you want to hibernate.

"It's very common to feel very unmotivated. Want to just kind of cozy up with a good blanket and feel a little blah," says therapist Amber Withrow with Milan Christian Counseling.

She said that's just not good for our mental health.

Withrow recommends focusing on the big four: eat well, drink water, sleep appropriately and socialize often.

It works for O'Connell.

"I like hanging out with my friends a lot, even when the weather is down," she said. "That helps me pick myself up."

Another strategy Withrow recommends is to categorize difficult times as temporary, long term or permanent. Fortunately the winter weather is temporary, so make plans to look forward to when the weather breaks.

"Getting in those camping schedules and reservations - just anything to help us remember this blah, this cold, this gray is not forever," Withrow said.

Until then, Withrow recommends getting more vitamin D, whether that's a supplement or a UV light.

Folks in northwest Ohio say embracing what winter offers really does help.

"I think the key to winter is put on a coat and still go outside," said Callie Burson, who was out shopping in Perrysburg with Jene Drage.

"Absolutely. Enjoy snow days, enjoy the ice. Enjoy the beauty that all the snow provides," Drage said.

When it comes to kids, Withrow says luckily they don't get hit as badly with seasonal moodiness as adults.