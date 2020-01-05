TOLEDO, Ohio — While Ohio is starting to open things up, there is still a lot of anxiety about what will happen next with the coronavirus.

Many parents are hearing questions like "Will I still have my soccer, football, or gymnastics season or summer camp?"

We can only hold our kids off for so long, so we turned to an expert for help.

While they're stuck inside and away from friends, they can still look forward to their favorite sport or summer camp.

But with the coronavirus so unpredictable and decisions on these activities hanging in the balance, what should we say to our kids?

ProMedica psychiatric nurse practitioner Tiffany Pottkotter says we shouldn't hyper focus on those events, because we're sending a message to our kids that these are the most important things in their lives.

Kids will take it harder if they find out they are cancelled. Pottkotter wants us instead to focus on the positives, like getting more family time.

And even if it's not the same, organize their favorite sports activities from the comfort of home.

"Sit down with your kids and have a conversation and look at it in the sense that this is just temporary. If I hold up a string and I put one little mark on that string, this mark is where we're at in your life and there are so many more life memories to be made. So they can see the big picture of, this is just one tiny moment in your life," Pottkotter said.

Pottkotter was asked for the top three things parents can do to help their kids right now: