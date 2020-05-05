TOLEDO, Ohio — It is so important to help your kids through the coronavirus pandemic, but there are many children who don't get help, or worse, they're abused.

Child welfare workers are growing increasingly worried about this.

Tensions are high because of the virus or job losses, which can lead to danger for children.

The dedicated workers are sharing video diaries as a warning on what people should look out for and they are worried that only the most extreme cases of child abuse are being reported in the United States.

"The physical abuse cases that we are seeing, our kids are being severely physically abused and needing medical treatment. Kids with broken bones, kids with visible bruises, kids with head injuries," said Angela Haslett, a child welfare worker from Fairfax, Virginia.

The workers say it comes from frustration, anger and stress and that's when kids get hurt.

They say parents are struggling with losing jobs, having enough money to feed the family and being stressed out by having to home-school their kids.

And even though people are staying at home and slowing down the normal way of life, child abuse does not stop and even goes up during these times.

That creates tragic consequences.

"Just got a call about a child fatality in our area and it just goes right along with the fact that this is a perfect storm for child abuse," said Courtney McKinnon of Springfield, Ohio.

"Children aren't coming into contact with the people who would normally be the ones who report the abuse: The mandated reporters, the teachers, the counselors, or even friends who then tell an adult about what's going on," said child welfare worker Carolina Castano.

Many child welfare workers are working from home and doing virtual sessions with victims but they also have to meet children in the field, increasing their risk of getting coronavirus.

They're wearing face masks and gloves and are willing to take the risk, to save a child.

If you need to report child abuse during the pandemic or any time, call Lucas County Children Services at (419) 213-CARE.

The phone line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.