MAUMEE, Ohio — The American Heart Association of Northwest Ohio is working to keep you and your family healthy by offering a wide variety of resources right at your fingertips.

"We realized very quickly that these tools were great if you're going into the office every day. But in a stay-at-home world, it really doesn't work well," American Heart Association of Northwest Ohio Executive Director Sara Hegarty said.

Once the governor's stay-at-home order was in place, the organization quickly realized they needed to revise their tools and bring as many to the forefront as possible to help families get the most out of their time at home.

"We have tool kits to walk through kid's understanding of COVID-19 and how to normalize some of the things that are different in our day-to-day society now," Hegarty said.

The American Heart Association has everything from at-home meal recipes and resources to minimize risk outside to live workouts.

"When we think about the tools and technology that are out there we have some really cool workouts that are going on live on our social media pages. They just announced that Twitch is going to be doing some live workouts and dance parties with us," Hegarty said.

According to her, these tools are great because there's a way to tailor what you're looking for to each family or individual.

If you have questions, email Sarah Hegarty at Sara.Hegarty@heart.org

Some of the American Heart Association resources are available below:

