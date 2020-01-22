CLEVELAND — 2020 is your year, and maybe one of your resolutions is to get out of your 9-5 and start your own business.

But how do you know when your idea is one you can grow? In today's "Go for it" series, we talk to business coach Cheryl C. Perez on where to start.

“The hardest part is just getting started, even if it's imperfect action, action is better than no action at all,” Perez says.

That’s what this business coach tells budding entrepreneurs on her YouTube channel and working with COSE.

“The best way to tell that you're ready is when you are just itching and you're ultimately going to sleep at night thinking, "I'm not satisfied, I'm not fulfilling my purpose and I need to venture out there and see what I can do."

Once you figure out your passion, you need to figure out your mission.

“You've got to focus on figuring out your why and your purpose. Because that is going to be a critical piece of communication for you throughout marketing your business, growing your business and fulfilling your purpose and having impact.”

Perez has a six-step checklist that she shared with us to help you get things started:

#1: Get your mind right.

#2: Pick a business name.

#3: Choose a business type and get it registered.

#4: Set up your financials.

#5: Set up your communications systems.

#6: Establish your branding.

She also shared her "Growth Strategy Planning Workbook" with us, which you can see below:

