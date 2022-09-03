Trying to eat healthy? We talk with a dietician about what she recommends

Healthy eating patterns can help a person live longer and lower their risk for serious health problems.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This year’s theme during National Nutrition Month is “Celebrate a World of Flavors,” showcasing how flavors from cultures around the world is a tasty way to nourish ourselves and appreciate our diversity.

Chloe Plummer, a registered dietitian with ProMedica, explained good nutrition is essential in keeping current and future generations of Americans healthy across their lifespan.

People with healthy eating patterns live longer and are at lower risk for serious health problems such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity. For people with chronic diseases, healthy eating can help manage these conditions and prevent complications.

Plummer added that you should find nutrition in your diet that adds all five food groups and find a diet that will work best for you.

She recommends the Mediterranean and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet.

“One that I usually recommend is the Mediterranean diet," she said. "It has a lot of proven benefits and a lot of research to support it for staying healthy and preventing disease. As well as the DASH diet or the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. It’s a heart-healthy diet that incorporates a lot of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, beans and nutritious foods as well."

She added that ProMedica offers a food clinic that provides healthy food and nutrition education for anyone in our community who is food insecure.