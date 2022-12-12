ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt spoke about the high number of antisemitic incidents in America with 3News anchor Russ Mitchell.

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The battle to stop antisemitism was the topic of a discussion Monday evening at Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.

The featured speaker was Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. He has served as the organization's chief executive since 2015. Previously, Greenblatt worked in the White House as Special Assistant to President Barack Obama and Director of the Office of Social Innovation.

Last year, antisemitism in America reached an all-time high with more than 2,700 incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism. Greenblatt spoke about the issue to 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell.

"We're seeing an increase in antisemitism in America for a couple of reasons," Greenblatt explained. "Number one, people in positions of power have somewhat normalized antisemitism. So when phrases like 'globalist,' or 'bankers,' or 'Zionist,' or 'replacement theory' get thrown around, whether with intention or not, people are repeating antisemitic tropes."

Another factor, according to Greenblatt, is that extremists now feel emboldened. "We see them run for office, we see them show up in public places, we see that all over the country in a moment where hate is on the rise." The ADL's CEO also believes that social media is fueling the antisemitism, calling it a "superspreader of intolerance."

Greenblatt added that we all have a role to play when fighting antisemitism by speaking out when it happens, especially among our own allies like friends and family.