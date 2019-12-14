EDINBURGH, UK — If you love coffee and castles, Gevalia Kaffe is hosting the perfect contest for you.

This week Gevalia announced it would be hosting a "Coffee Queen" contest where one lucky person will be chosen to "live like royalty" in Carlowrie Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The stint would last a week and the winner would have the benefit of being treated like royalty, according to the contest website.

The castle has 32 acres of land to explore while you're caffeinated.

The winner will be able to bring a friend and enjoy a $5,000 salary, a personal butler, five-course meals and private lessons from an award-winning coffee chef, spa treatments and unlimited coffee.

To enter, click here. And regardless of the name, anyone of any gender is welcome to apply.

The application is open through Dec. 21. A winner will be chosen around December 30.