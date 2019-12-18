TOLEDO, Ohio — Aside from the stress of choosing a gift your loved one will like, material items can cause clutter. And a house full of more stuff is not the kind of gift that keeps on giving.

Rose Toth from RCI Interior Design recommends giving services, experiences or memberships instead. These types of gifts really last by creating memories.

Experiences can be the perfect gift for anyone and at all ages. Here are some ideas:

Manicure/Pedicures- splurge for the deluxe at the holidays!

Massage

Salt Cave

Offer to Babysit

Meal Planning Service

Candle Making Night

Canvas and Wine Night

Float Therapy Spa

Concert Tickets

Sporting Event

Theater Tickets

Comedy Club

Cooking Class

Dinner Gift Cards

Racing Experience

Weekend Getaway

Memberships:

Toledo Zoo

Toledo Art Museum

Imagination Station

Sky Zone

YMCA

Cedar Point

State Park

Car Washes for a Year

House Cleaner for a Year

