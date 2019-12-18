TOLEDO, Ohio — Aside from the stress of choosing a gift your loved one will like, material items can cause clutter. And a house full of more stuff is not the kind of gift that keeps on giving.
Rose Toth from RCI Interior Design recommends giving services, experiences or memberships instead. These types of gifts really last by creating memories.
Experiences can be the perfect gift for anyone and at all ages. Here are some ideas:
- Manicure/Pedicures- splurge for the deluxe at the holidays!
- Massage
- Salt Cave
- Offer to Babysit
- Meal Planning Service
- Candle Making Night
- Canvas and Wine Night
- Float Therapy Spa
- Concert Tickets
- Sporting Event
- Theater Tickets
- Comedy Club
- Cooking Class
- Dinner Gift Cards
- Racing Experience
- Weekend Getaway
- Memberships:
- Toledo Zoo
- Toledo Art Museum
- Imagination Station
- Sky Zone
- YMCA
- Cedar Point
- State Park
- Car Washes for a Year
- House Cleaner for a Year
