SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is giving its Platinum passholders a special preseason gift.

This is your chance to be among the first to climb aboard Cedar Point’s new Snake River Expedition ride before the park officially opens for the 2020 season.

Access to the new attraction is among the highlights of Cedar Point’s Platinum Passholder Preview Nights, which takes place Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7 from 4-8 p.m.

Although the event is free, Platinum passholders are required to RSVP in order to reserve a ticket (scroll down for a link to RSVP).

NOTE: These preview nights are ONLY open to Platinum Passholders. Gold Passes and other season passes are NOT included in these preview nights.

The following rides are also scheduled to be open for both preview nights:

Midway Carousel

Ocean Motion

Sky Ride

Blue Streak

Raptor

Valravn

Cedar Downs

Cadillac Cars

Kiddy Kingdom

Scrambler

Matterhorn

GateKeeper

Wicked Twister

Giant Wheel

Troika

maXair

Dodgem

Tiki Twirl

WindSeeker

Hungry? Attendees will be able to taste free samples from some of Cedar Point’s newest food locations before they make their 2020 debut. These eateries include French Quarter Confections, The Roost, The Mac Shack and The Corral.

RSVP and secure your ticket for the event HERE. Due to the popularity of the event, park officials say ticket availability is limited.

The park officially opens to the general public on Saturday, May 9, marking Cedar Point's 150th anniversary season.

