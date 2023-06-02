Black History Month celebrations at University of Toledo

Celebrate the heritage and history of African Americans with a series of events and activities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo is making sure everyone in the community has the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month.

Celebrate heritage and the history of African Americans with a series of events and activities. Students, faculty, staff and the community are invited for the celebrations throughout the month.

The university has worked hard to compile a list of events that represents the spirit of celebrating Black history as well as helping to understand that Black history is not just a month.

The University of Toledo wants to ensure student voices were being heard about how they wanted to celebrate Black History Month. For the celebration and events, they teamed up with multiple local minority business owners to help learn more about culture within our community.

For a list of events and activities, clink here.