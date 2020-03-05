TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Jeep Fest organizers canceled the event as a preventative measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The festival was set to take place in the summer between Aug. 7 and 9.

Organizers said the funds of those who registered vehicles for the parade or purchased a vendor space will be rolled over to participation in the 2021 event.

They also thanked their partners for the many hours they spent preparing for the event and said, "The level of commitment and dedication to Toledo Jeep Fest – an award-winning festival drawing nationwide crowds of Jeep enthusiasts to the city of Toledo – HOME of the Jeep – is astonishing. And, rest assured: Toledo Jeep Fest will be back in 2021 to celebrate the 80th anniversary and the rich history shared by Toledo and Jeep."

RELATED: Toledo Jeep, GM plants among factories set to halt production amid COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Jeep unveils new desert-rated Gladiator Mojave, built in Toledo