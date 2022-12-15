Dec. 16 is the most dangerous day of driving, Nationwide reports

Nationwide reports the second Friday before Christmas as the most dangerous day of driving in December as holiday traffic and colder temperatures affect drivers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Millions of Americans will soon start to travel for the holidays and AAA officials said this will mean a greater risk of crashes. Nearly half a million crashes and almost 2,000 deaths happen this time of year, according to AAA.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura said having winter items in your car and preparing ahead of time is important for ensuring safety.

"Start planning now," Purpura said. "Check your vehicle, check your tires, check your lights, check your wipers. Make sure everything's in good operating order before," he said.

Along with preparedness, Purpura said patience and slower driving is important too.

"Obviously, if it's snowing or if it's sleeting it's going to take longer to stop, longer to turn," he said. "Increase your following distance on the roads."

The president of Nationwide's P&C personal lines, Beth Riczko, also encouraged drivers to be more cautious. The company reported the second Friday before Christmas is the most dangerous day to drive in December.

"Talk to your agent and make sure your coverages are up to date, and that you're well prepared in case something does happen, and you need to make a claim," Riczko said.

Whether driving down the street or across the country, AAA spokesperson Kara Hitchens said to dress accordingly and stock up on food.

"Make sure you are dressed for the weather and not for what you're perceived may be your short commute. Have a hat, coat and gloves with you," she said.

In the event you do have to pull over, Purpura said to do it safely by pulling off to the side of the road and turning on hazard lights to be more visible to other motorists.