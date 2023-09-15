United Auto Workers strike -- live blog

Check here for the latest developments on the UAW strike at the Toledo Jeep plant and other Big 3 facilities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — About 5,800 United Auto Workers at Stellantis' Toledo Assembly Complex began a strike at 12 a.m. Friday after negotiations with Detroit's Big 3 automakers failed to yield new contracts before the union-imposed bargaining deadline.

Striking Jeep workers were on the picket lines before dawn Friday chanting "No justice, no Jeep!" in their efforts to get a new contract that includes wage increases, an end to the tiered wage system, a shorter work week and renewed pension benefits, among other provisions.

For their part, Stellantis, GM and Ford company officials have said they cannot afford what they see as overly generous contracts the union is demanding while still competing globally and shifting the industry to electric vehicles.

No negotiations Friday

United Auto Workers leadership said they would not negotiate Friday, the day after talks failed to reach new contract agreements before the previous contract expired.

Instead, the union plans a rally at 4 p.m. the UAW-Ford Joint Trusts Center in Detroit.

Thursday night: Contract talks break down

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced earlier Thursday evening that Toledo's Jeep Assembly plant would be among the first union facilities to participate in a "stand up strike" strategy that targets key plants.

"This strategy will keep the companies guessing," he said. "It will give our national negotiators maximum leverage and flexibility in bargaining. And if we need to go all out, we will. Everything is on the table."

The Ford Assembly Complex in Michigan and a General Motors plant in Missouri were two other plants in the U.S. that Fain called upon to strike immediately after the negotiations failed.

Fain also asked workers not called upon for the immediate strike to show their solidarity. These unionized workers will still work under the expired agreements unless they are called upon to strike, he said.

"We must show the companies you are ready to join the stand up strike at a moment's notice," he said. "And we must show the world that our fight is a righteous fight."