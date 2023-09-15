Why Wentzville was picked as part of 'a new kind of strike'

The so-called "stand up strike" is intended to "keep the companies guessing as to where and when the next local will walk out," UAW President Shawn Fain said.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — For the first time in its 88-year history, the United Auto Workers are striking all three of the Big 3 American carmakers at the same time, but not every plant is on strike.

A small percentage of the union’s 146,000 members walked off the job at the GM assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri; a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan, near Detroit; and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday. In a video on the UAW website, UAW President Shawn Fain called the move a "new kind of strike."

The so-called "stand up strike" is intended to "keep the companies guessing as to where and when the next local will walk out," Fain said in the video.

The UAW targeted a handful of factories this time in a bid to get automakers closer to the union’s demand for 36% wage increases over four years. GM and Ford offered 20% and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, offered 17.5%.

Why Wentzville?

GM’s Wentzville plant has about 3,600 workers and makes the GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickups, as well as the GMC Savana and Chevrolet Express full-size vans.

According to experts, what they make and how well they make it played into why they were chosen.

The union didn’t go after the companies’ big cash cows, which are full-size pickup trucks and big SUVs, instead targeting plants that build lower profit margin vehicles, Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, told the Associated Press.

“They’re not putting them right into the corner," Masters said. "You put an animal in the corner and it’s dangerous.”

The Ford plant that's on strike employs about 3,300 workers, and it makes Bronco SUVs and Ranger midsize pickup trucks. The Toledo Jeep complex has about 5,800 workers and manufactures the Jeep Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup.

Glenn Kage Jr., the former President of Local 2250 and current union member, said the plants were chosen because of their productivity.

"We, the UAW, are striking the most productive plants in the corporations, each one. And it's sending a clear message, 'Sit down, negotiate, and let us come to an agreeable, equitable contract where everybody benefits,'" he said.

What happens next?

According to reporting from the Associated Press, Fain said there will be no negotiations Friday because union leaders will join rank-and-file workers on picket lines.

The union could pick more plants to strike in the coming days, and it all depends on progress — or lack of it — at the bargaining table, the UAW president says.