Police claim parade at UAW picket line blocked intersections Thursday; no arrests or citations made

Police encountered what they described as an 'impromptu parade' while responding to a weapons call.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police said they have warned striking United Auto Workers after an impromptu parade of Jeeps - done as a show of support Thursday for striking Jeep workers - disrupted traffic and posed a safety risk.

Crews were initially dispatched to the intersection of Stickney Avenue and Expressway Drive at approximately 6:15 p.m. regarding a weapons call, but encountered the fleet of about 25 to 50 vehicles while en route. According to police, the parade participants failed to yield to emergency vehicles and blocked intersections. Additionally, the police report said "multiple people [were] hanging out of their vehicles."

Police said they spoke with Bruce Baumhower, president of the striking UAW Local 12, regarding the "importance of adhering to the rule of law, along with advising him on how to properly coordinate a parade."

No citations were given and no arrests were made, police said.

Regarding the initial weapons call, police said the alleged suspect could not be located and the original caller did not call back.

This incident came just one day before an additional 38 Stellantis and General Motors joined the UAW strike at noon Friday. No Ford facilities were added to the strike because negotiations have made progress at Ford this week, UAW President Shawn Fain said.