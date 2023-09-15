'We are a force to be reckoned with': Union members picket Toledo Big Three plants on Day 1 of strike

Members of the United Auto Workers in Toledo went on strike against the Big Three after contract negotiations failed to reach a deal before the deadline Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — United Auto Workers stood outside of a Chrysler plant in north Toledo Friday, picketing against the Big Three automakers as day one of the union's strike marched on after contract negotiations failed to reach a deal by the deadline Thursday night.

The picketers walked up and down Hagman Road holding signs saying, "UAW ON STRIKE," chanting pro-union slogans and waving to supporters driving by who returned honks of support.

"We are hardworking people and the Jeep plant is the world's largest manufacturer of the Jeep product," Morris China III, a truck driver and dispatcher, said of the Toledo Assembly Complex, owned by Jeep. "We represent Toledo, Ohio, and we want the world to know that we are a force to be reckoned with. And don't take us lightly because we will stand up for one another and what's right."

The group of UAW members locally known as "The Fleet" created a campsite-like staging area in front of the transport building Friday. There was a tent, BBQ, firewood and more, as well as food and drinks to sustain the strikes for as long as it goes.

"I think it's unfair for the two-tier people and temporary people not getting the same wages we are," said Mike Sniadecki, a mechanic who is near retirement after working 47 years. "They should be all matched, at least close to it."

For Sharon DeTray, a truck driver and dispatcher of over 40 years, Thursday is her first strike.