UAW president coming to Toledo picket line

UAW President Shawn Fain's presence at the Toledo Jeep Assembly Complex will come the day after the third expansion of the UAW's strike against the Big Three.

TOLEDO, Ohio — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain will visit the picket line at Toledo's Jeep Assembly Complex on Saturday, the union announced.

Fain's presence will come the day after the third expansion of the UAW's strike against the Big Three, which began after contracts expired late on the night of Sept. 14. Two plants -- the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant and the General Motors location in Lansing, Michigan -- were called on to join the strike on Friday, affecting an additional 7,000 workers.

The number of employees on strike now stands at 25,000 people, Fain said in a livestream on Friday.

The Toledo Jeep Assembly Complex, owned by Stellantis, was one of the first three plants Fain initially called on to begin the stand-up strike.

Fain said the UAW received communication from Stellantis and made "significant progress," and therefore would not be calling on any Stellantis plants to strike.

"In just the first six months of 2023, the Big Three raked in $21 billion in total profits. And although workers gave generous concessions through the Great Recession, the automakers have refused to meet members’ reasonable demands, including cost of living adjustments, fair pay, an end to tiered wages and a just transition to electric vehicles," the UAW said in a press release.

Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, will also visit the Toledo picket line with Fain.

