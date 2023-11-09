As UAW contract deadline draws closer, experts weigh in on potential economic effects of Big Three strike

"What the car makers have to decide is 'okay, how much damage can I take from a strike versus a bad contract that may hobble me with high costs for very many years?' So they have to balance that out," said Jeff Gilbert, an auto reporter with WWJ radio out of Detroit.



Meanwhile, the UAW has its own balancing act, holding out for better contracts for their workers, while also asking them to live on nothing more than their $500 a week strike pay, and whatever savings they may have.



"Maybe they (UAW) don't pay their heating bills or their AC bills," University of Toledo economics chair David Black said. "If you don't have the income and you don't have the savings, you to make cuts, and it's painful for the families of these autoworkers."



The potential impact goes beyond just automakers and their workers. With the companies and workers both tightening their belts, their lack of spending could lead to an even bigger domino effect.



"Their spending is going to affect the other incomes of other people, and they're going to turn around and spend less as well," Black said. "So it could have a multiplier effect on the economy in the long run."



Such was the case in 2019 when Detroit was thrown into an economic recession after the GM strike. But this time, all three Detroit automakers are involved; something that has never happened before.