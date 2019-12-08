TOLEDO, Ohio — Thousands of people are expected in a parade to celebrate Jeep this weekend which has a few Toledo-born Jeep employees quite excited.

As the Glass City gets ready to welcome a flood of Jeepers downtown this weekend, local employees at the FCA plant work around the clock to produce more and more Wranglers and Gladiators.

That includes Misty Pendergraff, a Toledo native who loves celebrating her products.

"I love to see the community come together," she said. "I mean especially now with the new product. We just had the JL, now we have the truck. So it's gonna be even more exciting, I think, this year."

Production supervisor Cornelius Winters, who was also born and raised in northwest Ohio, had a similar sentiment.

"People from all over the country and the world will be coming here just to see this and you know, also get to see the city develop," Winters said.

The mission -- and the vehicle -- is also quite personal for Winters.

"I got my first internship here and I fell in love," he said. "I love the people, I love the place and it's a cool place to work."

Pendergraff agreed, even though she doesn't work directly with Winters. She said it's gratifying that folks around the globe take such pride in the vehicle she produces day-in and day-out.

"Oh it does. It really does. I built it, you know?" she said. "It's here. We love Toledo."

"Jeep has always been a popular thing in this city," Winters added. "So it's just, seeing the vehicles, the vehicles are very cool, and I just wanted to work here."