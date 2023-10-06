Striking UAW workers accused of blocking vehicles at Jeep plant

Toledo police said they parked patrol cars in a way to create access to the plant and called union leaders.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police said they had to intervene Thursday when striking United Auto Workers members allegedly blocked access to the Jeep plant in north Toledo.

Police said they were called about 6:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of striking workers blocking access to the Toledo Assembly Complex.

"Upon arrival a crowd of picketers were observed walking in circles at the gate entrance," a report from Toledo police said.

Officers then used their patrol cars to create a path for vehicles to enter the plant, the report said.

Police also contacted leaders with the UAW, the report said.

"The union leader assured officers that the picketers would not impede vehicles from entering the plant any longer," the report said.

Members of the UAW have been on strike at the Jeep plant since Sept. 15. The Toledo Assembly Complex, owned by Stellantis, was one of the first targets of the striking auto workers who are demanding pay raises, an end to a tiered wage system and other benefits. Since Toledo Jeep workers went on strike, union members at other plants also have joined the nationwide "stand-up" strike in the last three weeks.

