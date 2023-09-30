UAW president's visit to Toledo greeted with enthusiasm by striking Jeep workers

Workers who came out to meet the UAW president, many of whom posed for pictures with him, say his leadership has struck a chord with them.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the UAW’s stand-up strike approaches three weeks for workers at Stellantis’ Assembly Plant in Toledo, it might be understandable if the enthusiasm that was displayed at the beginning of the strike was showing signs of dissipating.

However, despite having to survive on strike pay rather than their regular wages, picketing strikers are showing no signs of giving up their fight.

A visit from UAW President Shawn Fain on Saturday highlighted the strikers continued resolve.

Fain, who through his rhetoric has proven to be a fighter for the rank and file workers, clearly excited the strikers who came out to meet him and listen to what he had to say.

"It was so exciting. I'm so excited. Like he's been doing so much. It just felt really good. It was like a celebrity to me,” said striker LaKata Kling.

Having worked at the plant for more than 4 years, Kling says she's always known a strike could happen.

And she’s clearly a fan of Fain, not only because he took time to visit strikers on the picket line, but because she thinks he is keeping the union on the right path.

During his visit, Fain spoke about a “class war” he says has been going on for 40 years between America’s corporations and the country’s working class.

“The wealthy, the billionaire class and corporate class have been taking and taking and we keep going backwards. We keep going further and further behind. It’s got to end,” said Fain.

That kind of tough talk resonates with Kling.

“There's no other way to put it into words. Like I'm so excited. I can't, I can't even. So it definitely solidified what we're fighting for," said Kling after listening to Fain speak.



Brandon Vasquez agrees

He’s worked at the plant for 10 years. A second-generation union worker, Fain’s visit means a lot.



"I’m about to have my fifth kid here in December, and I want to raise my family union too,” said Vasquez. “It means a lot that he's trying to get to us live the America dream."

He believes Fain is fighting for everyone.



"I got my picture with him and I looked him in the eye. I said, 'Thank you, my family appreciates what you're doing for us out here.’,” said Vasquez.



Lindsey Schuler says the president he's seen speaking on social media platforms is the same person he met on Saturday.

"I told him I appreciate everything he's doing and fighting for us. he said 'No this is for you, and all your members.' I just told him I appreciate him for the work put in to get us a good contract,” said Schuler.

As the strike has expanded in the last few weeks, Toledo strikers who showed up on Saturday continue to back their union’s leadership.

