'We're here for a cause' | Strikers battle rain as UAW strike continues into day 11

For the first time, those on the picket line are having to deal with the elements as it rained, but they're not letting it slow down their mission.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As United Auto Workers spend their second Monday on the picket line instead of the assembly line, they are facing unfriendly weather for the first time.

Despite the conditions, strikers aren't letting it dampen their morale on the picket line.

"It doesn't bother me," said Leah Gwin. "I think the overall, what we're here for, the purpose, I mean the rain, that won't affect anything. It could be snowing, hailing, we'll still be out here. We're here for a cause and we're gonna get it."

Gwin's sentiment is joined by retired autoworker Mike Johnson who is striking on the line in solidarity with his UAW brothers and sisters.

"Autoworkers here in Toledo, Ohio are out here for a purpose and hopefully we'll reach the goals," said Johnson. "Rain or shine, even snow, we're out here. I'm retired and I'm out here with these guys because there's a good reason to be out here standing with them."

The strikers will have to deal with the chance for more rain over the next few days, but said they will continue to stand strong on the picket line as they fight for a new contract deal.

On Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain announced that the strike would expand to 38 more plants across the country, affecting an additional 3,475 workers from General Motors and 2,150 Stellantis workers.

