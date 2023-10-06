Sen. JD Vance, Rep. Marcy Kaptur visit picket lines in Toledo

At the start of the fourth week of the United Auto Workers strike, two Ohio politicians went to the picket lines in a show of support for the picketers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — While their parties might not get along in Washington U.S. Sen. JD Vance, a Republican, and U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat, can agree that the United Auto Workers strike is a fight for a key component of the American working class.

"They're teaching America what it takes to earn a living raise, and what it takes to raise into the middle class," Kaptur said.

Vance agreed, saying the workers deserve rewards befitting of the role they play in the Big Three automakers's production.

"If you're working 60-70 hour weeks, you ought to be able to afford a nice car and you ought to be able to afford a nice life for your family. And if that's not happening, it's a failure of Washington, and a failure across the country," Vance said.

But both of the Ohio politicians hope the strike's success can finally break that pattern.

While they can't propose any legislation to give the workers a leg up, they can share their support and they did so by checking in with the regular people on the ground floor and speaking with multiple workers who were working the line.

Bruce Baumhower, the president of UAW Local 12, said visits from elected officials are important morale boosters for the workers.

"It makes the people working the line remove any doubt that they're on the wrong side of this," he said. "It encourages them to see a congressman and a senator walking alongside them, it's very powerful."

Both politicians left the picket line Thursday with encouraging words.

"Good luck," Vance said. "Hopefully it doesn't last too much longer, but if it does, we'll come to see you again."

And as the third week of the strike ends, Kaptur told the workers to stand firm in their cause.