Layoffs announced by Stellantis at Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Township

Stellantis will lay off 68 workers at the Toledo Machining Plant due to "storage constraints" as a result of the ongoing UAW strike.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Due to the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, Stellantis announced layoffs at the Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Township.

Stellantis said in a statement Wednesday that 68 workers would be immediately and temporarily laid off due to "storage constraints," but said that all other production at the facility will continue.

The company also said that they anticipate similar actions at the Kokomo Transmission and Casting in Kokomo, Indiana, affecting an estimated 300 employees.

"Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operations," said Stellantis.

