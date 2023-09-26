Lucas & Wood County Democratic parties expand UAW food, necessity drive hours

Organizers are seeking donations of non-perishable foods, hygiene products and other necessities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas and Wood County Democratic parties have expanded the hours for the "Stand up in Solidarity" necessity and food drive, organized in support of striking UAW members.

Previously organized for just the weekend, local party leaders have expanded donation times for the immediate future. The new hours are as follows:

Monday - Friday, Noon - 4 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Donations can be taken to the Lucas County Dems HQ at 323 N. Huron St.

Organizers are asking for donations in non-perishable food items, like canned proteins, beans and vegetables; mac 'n cheese, peanut butter and jelly. They are also asking for necessities such as laundry detergent, washing powders, diapers, wipes, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other hygiene and housekeeping products.

Cash donations will be sent directly to the UAW trike fund, organizers said. This drive is in addition to another local food drive set up specifically to assist striking UAW members.

"We are grateful to those that have taken the time to stop by and make a donation, and call on all to continue supporting our friends and neighbors on the line fighting to end corporate greed," Interim Executive Director of the Lucas County Democratic Party Zach Schmidt said in a statement announcing the expanded hours.