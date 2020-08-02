TOLEDO, Ohio — FIat-Chrysler (FCA) rolled out its newest Jeep products over the past few days, aimed at drivers looking looking for adventure on the sand.

The all-new Toledo-built Jeep Gladiator Mojave is the first desert-rated Jeep 4x4. The company boasts the new version of the Jeep pickup has high-speed off-road capability and performance in grueling desert and sand environments.

"4x4 capability has always been the foremost pillar of the Jeep brand and the new Gladiator Mojave is a natural extension of our legendary Trail Rated 4x4 capability leadership," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. "Jeep Gladiator is already the most capable midsize pickup on the planet and, with the addition of the new Mojave model, we are delivering our most passionate customers a new level of capability with the ability to master high-speed desert and sand terrains."

Gladiator Mojave models are scheduled to hit Jeep showroom floors in the second quarter of 2020.

FCA puts its Mojave models through rigorous testing in five categories. All desert-tarted 4x4 Jeeps are ranked on ride control and stability, traction, ground clearance, maneuverability and desert prowess.

