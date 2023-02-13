Electric Boogie! Watch Jeep's Super Bowl commercial featuring Toledo's Wrangler 4xe

Jeep focused heavily on its plug-in hybrid models in the 60-second spot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeep made its return to the Super Bowl Sunday night with a commercial that showcased its plug-in hybrid models, including one made in Toledo.

The 60-second spot highlights the company's electrified vehicle expansion with the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe models. The Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe are built at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

A remake of the famous "Electric Boogie" song first released in the 1980s can be heard throughout. The ad features species from across the animal kingdom dancing along to the track.

In a press release, Jeep brand CEO Christian Meunier said the commercial was created to be leveraged globally to support the rollout of Jeep's electrified offerings.

“This new campaign showcases our global 4xe electrification portfolio by capturing and celebrating the fun, light-hearted spirit of the Jeep brand,” Meunier said. “We continue to design and develop the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs to date, and this is why we say that 4xe is the new 4x4. This is a forward-thinking strategy on our path to becoming the leading zero-emission SUV brand in the world, ensuring that millions of Jeep fans continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect.”

Watch the full commercial below

Both 4xe models give drivers the choice of shifting into electric mode, which is nearly silent. The commercial plays this up by showing animals in the wild appearing unbothered by the passing automobiles.

The new version of the song pairs original recording artist Marcia Griffiths with Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Shaggy. The new track is now available on streaming services.

"Electric Boogie" was first released in 1983 and a remixed version by Griffiths was a global hit in the early 1990s.

"Over the years I’ve become close friends with Marcia so I was very excited when the Jeep brand asked me to remake a 2023 updated version of this classic for their new campaign," Shaggy said. "Our collective aim was to put the spotlight on Marcia and her remarkable voice while capturing the authentic culture that the song represents. By also including the talented voices of three emerging artists, Amber Lee, Jamila and Moyann, who complement Marcia’s original iconic vocal, the result feels fun, fresh and energetic.”

The Jeep brand is inviting fans from all over the world to join in on the Electric Slide fun on TikTok using #Jeep4xeBoogieWoogie.

Jeep is planning to introduce four all-electric SUVs in North America and in Europe by the end of 2025. As part of an ongoing comprehensive product plan, 50% of Jeep brand sales in the U.S. will be fully electric by 2030, while 100% percent of European sales will be all-electric by then.

Fox charged up to $7 million for 30 seconds of commercial time during this year's Super Bowl.