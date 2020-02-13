The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its list of 2020 Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ vehicles.

The latest findings show 64 cars and SUVs qualified for a safety award. The organization uses criteria to determine how safe the vehicles are based on protection of people inside the vehicle and pedestrians.

The institute evaluates vehicles in six areas, measuring how they stand up in a crash. The study also looks at headlights and front crash prevention technology.

No minivans or pickups qualified for either award so far this year.

"The headlight ratings that have been part of our awards criteria in recent years have pushed automakers to pay more attention to this essential equipment," says IIHS President David Harkey. "However, finding vehicles with the right headlights can be a challenge for consumers. We wanted to reward automakers that have removed this obstacle."

The Institute notes that six of the "plus" winners - the Genesis G70, Honda Insight, Hyundai Nexo, Lexus NX, Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid and Tesla Model 3 - aren't sold with anything other than good-rated headlights. A good rating means headlights provide the best balance of visibility and lack of excessive glare for drivers of oncoming vehicles.

Mazda and Hyundai are standouts, according the Institute for Highway Safety.

Among automakers, Mazda has the most TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards with five — for the Mazda 3 Sedan, Mazda 3 Hatchback, Mazda 6, CX-3 and CX-5. The company earns an additional TOP SAFETY PICK for the CX-9.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes the Genesis and Kia brands in addition to Hyundai, has the most winners overall, 14 earning a TOP SAFETY PICK award and three earning TOP SAFETY PICK+.

RELATED: Mercedes recalls 750,000 cars because sunroof can fly off

RELATED: Average crash-test dummy is a specific man. That's a problem for women's safety

No vehicles from Fiat Chrysler or Mitsubishi earn either award this year. Ford/Lincoln, Volvo and BMW haven't picked up any TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, while General Motors and Nissan each earn only one TOP SAFETY PICK and one TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.