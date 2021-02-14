"We want to be the leader of this change" | General Motors explains move to electric vehicles

A representative at GM explained the automakers move to an environmentally-friendly future on Saturday and why they feel they're the best ones to make it happen.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new push is underway by General Motors to get more electric vehicles on the road.

The automaker recently announced goals to make most of their cars electric by 2035. The company believes they are positioned to move the country into a greener future.

"We've led so many changes for a very long time and we want to be the leaders of this change," said Stu Fowle, GM's Brand Communications Manager.

The automaker has launched a new campaign, called 'Everybody In', in an effort to get more people to think about electric vehicles (EV's) in a different way.

"Electric vehicles can benefit everyone whether you're a driver or not," said Fowle.



GM has been making cars and trucks for over 100 years. Fowle says the company has the knowledge and experience to make the transition.

"We're also one of the biggest automakers in the world still and we have the scale, in terms of the number of plants that we have here in the US and abroad, to do this change in a really big way and do it very quickly," said Fowle.



In the next four years, GM will offer 30 new electric vehicle models; including the Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq and the Chevrolet Bolt (which is already electric).

But there are still some challenges ahead. One of the big ones is pricing.

We've committed to reaching carbon neutrality in our global products and operations by 2040. Learn more about our holistic strategy to achieving a zero-emissions future here: https://t.co/83oaZdZFzX pic.twitter.com/6k0r6UvuQL — General Motors (@GM) January 28, 2021

"We've said one of our main goals is to bring down the cost of a battery. That has been one of the biggest barriers and part of what we're asking people to do in reassessing what they know about electric vehicles," said Fowle.

GM wants to have an electric vehicle that caters to everyone's preference, whether it's a pick-up truck or a sedan, according to Fowle.