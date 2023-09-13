Detroit Auto Show opens to public Saturday; Electric vehicles take the spotlight

The show, which is internationally recognized, is setting up just as UAW are facing a potential strike when their contracts expire Thursday night.

DETROIT — The North American International Detroit Auto Show will open its doors to the public Saturday, showcasing the latest in automotive technology, including electric vehicle advancements and state-of-the-art simulators.

Public admission to the show begins Sept. 16 and lasts through Sept. 24. Operating hours are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. except Sept. 24, which is 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children aged 3 to 12.

The event also includes an all-new EV track. Visitors can sit down in the vehicle and experience it for themselves.

The event is kicking off during a tense time for automakers and autoworkers. United Autoworker (UAW) contracts are set to expire Thursday night, after which workers could decide to strike.

Monday afternoon brought news of movement from the front of the United Autoworkers contract battle: UAW has lowered the demand for pay raises to the mid-30% range, according to reports, marking a willingness by UAW President Shawn Fain to compromise on one of the union's top demands.

But a compromise still doesn't mean there's any deal yet, and as the countdown draws closer to the Thursday night deadline, experts like the Anderson Economic Group warn there could be serious financial ramifications.